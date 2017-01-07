Three trucks catch fire in Perrysburg

A fleet of trucks erupted in flames early Saturday morning in Perrysburg.

Several fire crews responded to the fire that broke out at around 4 a.m. on Fremont Pike Road.

"While we were en route, dispatch contacted us back and let us know we had three trucks on fire," said Troy Township fire chief Randy Woodruff. "The truck in the center is pretty much gone. It's fully engulfed on arrival."

There were no reports of injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.