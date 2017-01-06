Large family keeping smiles on their faces despite father's terminal brain cancer

Aby Sadowy gave birth to her and her husband Robert's seventh child in April.

Just a month later Robert was taken to the ER for severe headaches.

Robert was admitted to the hospital later that night and only two days later he would endure brain surgery lasting more than six-hours.

Weeks later, the Sadowy’s learned about Robert’s terminal diagnosis, but they wouldn’t stop fighting.

“That was the worst of the worst, the absolute deadliest to get the diagnosis of glioblastoma,” said Aby Sadowy. “But I also had done enough research to understand it didn’t mean right now and that was enough for me to know that we have time together. You know he could have been taken from us from the tumor itself and the tumor is gone, so now we work with what we have and we live every day in grace and spending time together as a family.”

Robert got a new job just before his diagnosis which provided healthcare and a larger paycheck, but because of his continuous treatment, Robert has been unable to return to work.

Aby takes care of their seven children ranging from 8-months-old to 17-years-old.

The money they once had saved was quickly spent.

“I just got this job and it was awesome because my pay jumped up quite a bit and it was the first time that we caught up on bills,” said Robert Sadowy. “We were getting ready to live like what we thought we were and then it all just came crumbling down.”

Robert continues to receive chemo and has magnetic therapy 24/7.

Despite all that has stood in the Sadowy family’s way, they continue to battle Robert’s cancer together.

“It’s not been the best, but it’s not been the worst,” said Tyrek Sadowy, 10. “I honestly expected a lot worse, instead of what we’re getting.”

And while the Sadowys are used to helping others, roles are reversed as the community has sprung into action to help them with everything from renovating their home, to providing funds.

“I just know that we’re really blessed,” said Robert Sadowy. “It’s something you would say, you know, 'aren’t you pissed off about it,' and we’re like, 'no, it’s been a blessing because there are so many good people that we meet and so much support that we get and we will just keep taking it day by day.'”

The Sadowy’s parish family is surrounding them once again through a spaghetti dinner and auction this Sunday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in south Toledo from 12pm – 7pm. It will be a family friendly event with auctions, games, and more. The proceeds raised will help the Sadowy’s keep up on their daily bills.

Additionally, if you would like to help the Sadowy family in their battle against brain cancer you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.







