Toledo mayoral portraits on display as city celebrates 180th birthday

A celebration honoring all of Toledo’s mayors going back to the city’s founding was a part of the city’s 180th birthday celebration on Friday.

Portraits of the men and women who have led the city over the years now hang at the Government Center.

Former mayors and staff members were invited for the unveiling ceremony.

The project was organized by the Toledo Arts Commission.

The group was approached by Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson office after the portraits turned up in a closet in the Safety Building.

The portraits were unveiled on Friday afternoon just outside the mayor's office on the 22nd floor of the Government Center.

Toledo has had 57 mayors.

The pictures were reshot and touched up.

The portraits represent where Toledo has been and where it's going.

"Archiving history is just extremely important. As trivial as we think it is now, documenting history is important for the future. To have this for the public to see is very important and a good thing for the city,” said Nathan Mattimoe, Art in Public Places Coordinator with the Toledo Art’s Commission.

Not all of the mayors were photographed or had paintings done of them, so a few are missing in the hallway gallery.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.