Number of flu cases low in Toledo so far, but pace could soon pick up

After a slow start, the Ohio Department of Health says flu cases across the state are on the rise.

The agency reports sixty people were hospitalized the week before Christmas.

Like the rest of the state, the number of cases in the Toledo metro area has been significantly low, possibly because of the mild winter.

That could soon change.

“Is it because we’ve been able to get out more often instead of being cooped up inside? We do have the issue of just getting back from Christmas break, so what’s going to happen now? We’ll be waiting to see what occurs,” said Eric Zgodzinski of the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

Nationally, most states are reporting minimal to low flu activity.

About 860 people have been hospitalized in ten states reporting data to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

“It appears right now we’re hitting it on the head on the virus out there relative to the protection of the vaccine. They’re always looking at that. From what we’re seeing, we’re hitting it right,” said Mr. Zgodzinski.

Symptoms of the flu include a fever, cough or sore throat.

You can reduce your chances of getting the flu by washing your hands and covering a cough or sneeze.

The flu season lasts until May.

Best advice to stay healthy of course: get a flu shot.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.



