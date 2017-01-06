Food Bank, high schools benefit from Oregon Wendy's fundraisers

A series of fundraisers at the brand new Wendy’s Restaurant in Oregon netted over a thousand dollars each for the Toledo SeaGate Food Bank and the athletic departments of three local high schools.

On December 18, over 200 customers made donations of at least $5 to the food bank with Wendy’s matching the total of all donations.

For the next three days, Wendy’s held one day fundraisers for Waite High School, Cardinal Stritch High School and Clay High School, donating a percentage of the day’s sales to the schools’ athletic departments.

Each school each received more than $1,500.

“Northwest Ohio really is a special place where our communities come together for each other, and we are so proud to be a part of that community. Nothing makes us happier than supporting the communities that support us,” said local owner, Becky Williams.

The new Wendy’s in Oregon is located at 2907 Navarre Ave. and has a new interior and exterior design.

