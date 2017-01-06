Students on best behavior for chance to give principal close haircut

An innovative initiative at Frank Elementary School in Perrysburg last semester turned six lucky students into amateur barbers while encouraging good behavior.

Friday was the "Jacket Way" assembly where the students got the chance to shave school principal Chad Warnimont's head.

The students received a ticket last semester for every time they showcased the school's core values of being respectful, responsible, and ready.

The more tickets a student received, the more chances they had of winning a drawing to give Principal Warnimont a haircut.

The goal, of course, was to give students more rewards for good behavior.

"We're very excited, it's been a great implementation. The kids have done a great job of being respectful, responsible, and ready, and we are really thrilled to use this as a way to motivate them and help them continue to achieve higher levels of learning,” said Principal Warnimont as he awaited his haircut.

No word if Mr. Warnimont will be offering the same prize at the end of spring semester once his hair grows back.

