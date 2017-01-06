Back-to-back losses weigh heavy on Polish Village senior center

The Zablocki Senior Center is remembering their director of 30 years, James Gramza, 63, after his passing this week, and it only adds to the grief they were already feeling.

"His memories are going to live on forever, it's just like he's built into these walls," Shirley Fritz said.

"He said he'd either die here or die at home," added Jerry Henning.

Bingo is going on like usual Friday, but there is a different feeling in the room of the senior center. Blank stares and heads hanging, missing their longtime leader and friend.

"There is definitely a dark cloud hanging over our heads, it's not the same without him here. So we are trying to remember him the best way that we can," said Andrew Wyant, the new director of the center.

Fritz has watched Gramza be a public servant for the past three decades. She says he has been giving back to the community despite struggling with his own health.

"It's like missing one of your kids," Fritz said. "I've been with him for so long and then all of a sudden he's gone, it's just like missing one of my kids."

Wyant has been working alongside Gramza, hoping this day wouldn't come. But now, he's the new man in charge, and hopes he can make Jimmy proud.

"The seniors had the best time and do the best that we can for them, and we are going to definitely keep that in the forefront of our minds," Wyant said.

Wyant says they will keep everyone informed once they find out their plans to honor Gramza.

Losing Gramza only added to the grief felt at the Zablocki Senior Center.

Just before Thanksgiving, 88-year-old Rose Marie Birr, a volunteer at the center, was hit and killed crossing Lagrange Street.

"Back-to-back tough loses not only for the staff here, but especially for the seniors that knew them," Wyant said.

At the time of the incident, witnesses say the driver of what appeared to be a Buick LeSabre turned around and fled south on Lagrange.

"I wish they would find somebody that hit her because she was a very old lady and they had to see her," Fritz said. "Somebody had to have seen something to where they could tell the police what's going on."

Nearly a month and a half later, this still weighs heavy on the minds of those here in the Polish Village.

"I still hope that whoever did that to Marie does come forward so that her family and the center can have some closure with all of that," Wyant said.

If anyone has any information on who might have been driving that car on Nov. 19, you're asked to call CrimeStopper.

