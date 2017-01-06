Local police, community leaders react to violent Facebook live assault

The shocking assault on a developmentally disabled man in Chicago, posted live on Facebook is getting strong reaction from local police and community leaders.

Four suspects have been charged with kidnapping, assault, and hate crimes. The victim had been missing for two days.

Chicago Police say the suspects tied him up, forced him to drink out of a toilet, and then kicked him.

They shouted racial slurs at him, choked him, and cut him with knives. And, for the world to see, the suspects did it all on Facebook live.

“It goes beyond stupid. It was violent. It was vile. It was terrible to watch,” said Detective Janet Zale of the Oregon Police Department.

Zale investigates all crimes in Oregon but also cybercrimes and the internet.

She says social media has desensitized people to brutality and has a warning for anyone thinking about copycat crimes, whether they're sharing it to the masses, or trying to hide it.

“What people forget is just because you may be anonymous using a screen name that's not your own, a made up name, there's still a beginning to where this started. There's still an IP address associated with this account regardless of what the name was on the profile. You eventually will be caught,” said Zale.

In another sad twist to the case, the victim is developmentally disabled and was not able to defend himself.

Brent Baer, the superintendent of the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which is also known as Wood Lane, said the victim's disability made him vulnerable to the horrible attack.

“It's not going just to be the trauma of that incident or what may have occurred in that time frame but also how is it going to affect an individual tomorrow, one week, a year from now,” said Brent Baer.

Baer believes the posting on Facebook could provide information for prosecutors seeking justice that they may not have had otherwise

“So in many aspects a picture says 1,000 words. There's going to be a great deal of information that the individual may not have been able to provide otherwise," said Baer.

Crimes against the developmentally disabled unfortunately are not rare. If you see abuse or neglect, call the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Abuse Hotline at: 866-313-6733 or click here for a link to an abuse hotline that allows for a confidential submission on-line.



In Wood county, any concerns may be reported to the Wood Lane emergency on call number at (419) 353-0541. The emergency number in Wood county is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

