Hearing date set for man accused of killing his estranged wife

It was Terry Campbell’s first court appearance in Lucas County Common Pleas and many family members were in the court room watching on, both in support of Terry and Cora Campbell.

Terry is accused of going to his estranged wife’s home, breaking in and shooting her several times. All in front of the couple’s 9-month-old son.

Before the hearing, Terry was seen intensely talking with two attorneys. His family hopes to retain them to represent Terry but are still trying to gather the funds to do so.

Terry is facing four felony counts, including aggravated murder and aggravated burglary after prosecutors say he shot his wife, Cora, eight times and then proceeded to get involved in a standoff with police for several hours.

Terry did not enter a plea Friday since he doesn’t have an attorney, but the judge did set his bond at $1.25 million dollars.

Terry’s mother was seen wiping tears during the hearing, while Cora’s father and sister quietly watched on.

Judge Mandros also set Terry’s next court hearing for Jan. 20.

Both sides are hoping he has retained counsel that they need can move forward.

