Counterfeit bills could get passed on to you

It’s happening again in the city of Toledo – counterfeit bills circulating around town.

Criminals are using it to make purchases at stores, and if clerks collect it, it can easy for them to pass it onto the next person without either one knowing.

When it’s lunch time at Amie’s Pizza Factory on Central Avenue, while pizzas are being made in the kitchen, clerks are collecting cash for them in the front. Just recently, the local pizza place got stuck with a counterfeit bill.

“It it’s a $10 bill it’s not a big deal, but the last one we got was a $100 bill, and it comes out of our pockets,” Liz Wilichowski said.

Toledo police have received several reports recently of crooks passing fake cash at pizza places and to delivery drivers.

That’s why employees at Amie’s Pizza Factory have been checking bills extra carefully, looking for watermarks and feeling it to make sure it feels rough like money and not smooth like paper, which counterfeit bills are often printed on.

“I would guess that the people who spent the money didn't even know it was fake,” Wilichowski said. “I have that kind of heart to believe that one of our customers didn't use fake money to buy their pizza, I think they got it from somewhere else, and it keeps going around until someone notices it, pretty good copies.”

As a way to stop the counterfeit money from spreading, police warn that people should check those few criteria when getting cash back at the register.

