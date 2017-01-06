Police need help identifying man who robbed Mama Mar's Pizza

On Wednesday, Adrionna Pritchett, 19, Derion Neal, 19, and Vanequa Spencer, 19, were arrested by the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force for selling heroin and crack after a six-month investigation.More >>
The Oregon Police Department is searching for a pair of shoplifting subjects who stole more than $545 worth of children’s clothes and shoes.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
A Lucas County grand jury formally charged Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.More >>
Two Toledo men were sentenced to prison on federal charges Wednesday for attacking a black man in May.More >>
The forecast for fishing on Lake Erie this year looks pretty good.More >>
A bottled-water company that wants to pump more water in western Michigan needs a permit from a township as part of the project.More >>
Alex Galchenyuk scored 1:42 into overtime, giving the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.More >>
David Peralta hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks came from behind again before pulling away late, beating the Cleveland Indians 11-2 on Saturday night.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle and car collided in Erie County on Sunday afternoon.More >>
It’s called the ‘Walk for Water 5K’, an annual event at the University of Toledo. This is all about raising awareness and money for clean water use around the world.More >>
On Saturday night, Josh Clark, the Evergreen High School principal announced via Twitter that Mr. Rupp passed away.More >>
