Police need help identifying man who robbed Mama Mar's Pizza - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police need help identifying man who robbed Mama Mar's Pizza

(Source: Toledo Police Department Facebook) (Source: Toledo Police Department Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police need help identifying a man who robbed the Mama Mar’s Pizza at 1535 Eleanor.

The person is described as a black male, around 5’7, tall with a medium build.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStopper.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly