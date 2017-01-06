Police need help identifying man who robbed Mama Mar's Pizza

Two Toledo men were sentenced to prison on federal charges Wednesday for attacking a black man in May .

Men sentenced to prison for federal hate crime after attacking black man

A Lucas County grand jury formally charged Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier .

The Oregon Police Department is searching for a pair of shoplifting subjects who stole more than $545 worth of children’s clothes and shoes.

Oregon Police need your help finding two thieves

On Wednesday, Adrionna Pritchett, 19, Derion Neal, 19, and Vanequa Spencer, 19, were arrested by the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force for selling heroin and crack after a six-month investigation.

Three Toledoans arrested for selling heroin, crack

Police need help identifying a man who robbed the Mama Mar’s Pizza at 1535 Eleanor.

The person is described as a black male, around 5’7, tall with a medium build.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStopper.

