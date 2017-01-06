MLK day of service events to be held over two week period

Northwest Ohio is joining together to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in not just a day of service and celebration.

The area’s major higher education institutions have teamed up with the United Way to create a expanded season of service to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this month.

Bowling Green State University, the University of Toledo, Lourdes University and Mercy College all have events and community service opportunities from January 9 - January 23.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says the expanded season of service shows the community’s commitment to equality.

"In the past, it's just been primarily a day of service which would be on Martin Luther King's birthday, but this is a more expansive and different organizations working the week prior and the week after,” said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

