NCAA recognizing BGSU with inclusion and diversity award

Bowling Green State University is being honored by the NCAA for their commitment to the community.

BGSU president, Dr. Mary Ellen Mazy, made the announcement at the Season of Service press conference on Friday.

"We are going to be recognized, Bowling Green State University will be recognized by the NCAA for their national inclusion and diversity award and part of that is how our athletes and students on campus give back to the community."

Dr. Mazy will accept the award on January 20 in Nashville.

