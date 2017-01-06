Ohio agencies working to curb human trafficking problem

Several Law enforcement agencies are working together to help stop human trafficking.

A task force was created five years ago by Governor John Kasich to stop Human trafficking.

"Vulnerable population we have here," said Colleen Kilbert, Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition member. "We have a large foreign-born population here, as well as people who are affected by poverty. So it is a big problem here."



Popular highways like I-75 and I-80 are major thorough fares for smugglers to transport their victims and truck stops are the leading areas where sex trafficking happens, Lieutenant Bill Bowers, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials are partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking to train troopers to see the warning signs.

"We wanna make sure we're watching out and getting our officers trained," said Bowers. "Those truck drivers are out there to help us recognize these situations and get people back where they need to be."



In 2015, law enforcement across Ohio reported over 102 human trafficking investigations. That led to 104 arrests and 33 successful prosecutions and the Rescue and Restore Coalition says, that's progress.

"The fact that we've had more arrests and are locating more victims, indicates that we are making a dent," says Kilbert.



The coalition says what is also helping is public education, stronger training and licensing requirements for truck drivers, and more help available for victims, but experts say, more work needs to be done.

There will be an awareness event Saturday, January 7th from noon to six at Northtowne Mall in Defiance, right in front of Marshall's.



If you want to report a case of human trafficking, call 1-888-373-7888. You can also text 233733

