Red Cross sets up emergency blood donation drives

The Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donations after receiving 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than expected.

According to the Red Cross, this time of year is typically hard for them.

“Unfortunately, yes, it is a trend because of the holidays - people traveling, weather, people getting sick, cold flu season - that we do see a decrease in donations,” said Denise Horvath, a supervisor at the Red Cross in Toledo.

The Red Cross is extending its hours of operation by 200 hours over the new few weeks to make up for the lack of donations in recent months.

Horvath says they try to collect 14,000 units of blood daily to supply more than 2,000 hospitals in the area. The people who receive the blood are generally trauma patients, burn victims, cancer patients, those with anemia or other blood issues.

The Red Cross said they experience a few other lulls throughout the year.

“During the summer, we have a lot of difficulties with people not passing iron. High schools are not in - they're on vacation, so we don't have the high school mobiles to go to. The college kids are on vacation so we don't have them to donate," Horvath said. "So, we have different lulls throughout the seasons.”

The organization is encouraging people to set up an appointment online or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

“You're sharing a gift," said Horvath. "It's a gift not everyone can give, and unfortunately, it's a gift that other people need to receive in order to live."

The blood drive Friday at 3510 Executive Parkway ends at 4 p.m., but there's another one Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More blood drives in the upcoming weeks and in other counties are listed below:

MICHIGAN:

Carleton 1/11/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Carleton United Methodist Church, 11435 Grafton Road

Dundee 1/6/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dundee High School, 130 Viking Drive

Lambertville 1/13/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2843 Sterns Road

Monroe 1/12/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monroe County Courthouse, 125 East Second Street 1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe County Community College Administration Building, 1555 Raisinville Rd 1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2275 S. Custer (M50)

Ottawa Lake 1/21/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Whiteford High School, 6655 Consear Rd.

Petersburg 1/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summerfield - Petersburg Library, 60 East Center Street



OHIO:

Maumee 1/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett

Oregon 1/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith United Methodist, 3415 Starr Ave.

Toledo 1/4/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/5/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Avenue 1/6/2017: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/7/2017: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/9/2017: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/10/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/11/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/12/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/13/2017: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/14/2017: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/16/2017: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/16/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns 1/16/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2820 W. Alexis Rd. 1/17/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/18/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/19/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/20/2017: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/21/2017: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway 1/22/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ahlul Bayt, 6004 Hill Avenue



