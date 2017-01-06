Are you ready to be our FOX 36 Toledo Now Star?

FOX 36 is looking for a local person to be its Toledo Now Star!

Our station is looking for someone who will represent us in on-air promotions and at events. The image will be separate from the news brand.

Auditions continue Saturday, Jan. 28 at Starbound Talent at 3450 W. Central Ave. in Toledo from 10 to 1 p.m.

The event is open to the public, but people are asked to apply ahead of time to RSVP.

DOWNLOAD APPLICATION

The ideal candidate is someone who is versatile, outgoing and not afraid of public speaking.

