Washington Local considers building new schools

The Washington Local School Board is considering building new schools after speaking with the state school facilities commission Thursday.

Board members met with the commission members to learn about the benefits of new school buildings.

"The whole concept really is how you design a school when we're talking about 21st learning, which would really involve how you want to deliver your education to the kids," said David Hunter, Board president. "What do the kids need as far as outcomes then you design your school around what you think will be the best learning environment."

Hunter believes the schools could get up to 70 percent of funding from the state for a new school building.

The board plans to get input from parents.

