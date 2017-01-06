Woman injured after crashing into semi

One woman was transported to a hospital after crashing into the back of a semi Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Manhattan Blvd.

A female driver of a Chevy Cruze crashed into the back of a semi. She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The semi driver was not injured.

Police shut down the street for a short period overnight.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

