Early morning semi crash closes lanes of I-75 near I-280

A semi crash closed northbound lanes on I-75 near I-280 early Friday morning.

The truck ran into the concrete barrier for an unknown reason. No other cars were involved.

All lanes of the road were closed in the area while crews cleared the scene.

By 6:30 a.m., one lane was reopened on I-75 and I-280. Drivers should still expect delays.

