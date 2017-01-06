Early morning semi crash closes lanes of I-75 near I-280

David Peralta hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks came from behind again before pulling away late, beating the Cleveland Indians 11-2 on Saturday night.More >>
David Peralta hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks came from behind again before pulling away late, beating the Cleveland Indians 11-2 on Saturday night.More >>
A bailout is being proposed for Ohio's two nuclear plants that would end up increasing rates for FirstEnergy Corp.'s customers in the state.More >>
A bailout is being proposed for Ohio's two nuclear plants that would end up increasing rates for FirstEnergy Corp.'s customers in the state.More >>
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Cincinnati is urging mercy for a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children who is facing imminent deportation.More >>
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Cincinnati is urging mercy for a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children who is facing imminent deportation.More >>
A new app by TourismOhio will make it fast and easy to explore Ohio.More >>
A new app by TourismOhio will make it fast and easy to explore Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
David Peralta hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks came from behind again before pulling away late, beating the Cleveland Indians 11-2 on Saturday night.More >>
David Peralta hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks came from behind again before pulling away late, beating the Cleveland Indians 11-2 on Saturday night.More >>
A bailout is being proposed for Ohio's two nuclear plants that would end up increasing rates for FirstEnergy Corp.'s customers in the state.More >>
A bailout is being proposed for Ohio's two nuclear plants that would end up increasing rates for FirstEnergy Corp.'s customers in the state.More >>
A Napoleon Circle K gas station was robbed Sunday morning.More >>
A Napoleon Circle K gas station was robbed Sunday morning.More >>
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Cincinnati is urging mercy for a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children who is facing imminent deportation.More >>
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Cincinnati is urging mercy for a Mexican mother of four U.S.-born children who is facing imminent deportation.More >>