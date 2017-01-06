Overnight crash splits pole, sends 2 to hospital - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Overnight crash splits pole, sends 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to a hospital overnight after a car crashed into a pole in north Toledo.

Crews were called to Summit Street and Galena around 2 a.m. after someone hit a pole, splitting it. 

The driver and another person were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. 

Police blocked off Summit Street in both directions while Toledo Edison crews replaced the pole.

