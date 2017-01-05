Record-setting year for ODOT, will scale down in 2017

It was a record-setting year for the Ohio Department of Transportation in this neck of the woods. ODOT completed six major projects investing more than $100 million into Northwest Ohio.

But in 2017, it plans to scale down.

"2017 will not be a record-breaking year,” said Dennis Charvat, a district construction administrator for ODOT. “We're still going to have a lot of work going on throughout district two, more like back to our normal construction season that we’re used to seeing maybe four or five years ago, but spread out across the whole district, our eight counties in Northwest Ohio."

ODOT has plans to build 100 structures and resurface nearly 400 lane miles, that's about $275 million in payout, which is less than in 2016.

While there will be less work, officials say there will be about the same amount of workers, just on a smaller scale.

"There will still be a lot of opportunities for construction workers, material suppliers that kind of stuff because again the major multi-year projects spread that work over three years,” explained Charvat. “Now we are going to have a lot of work in one year. Different opportunities, different places, but still an awful lot of work out there for people to gain from."

One of the biggest projects slated for 2017 includes their double diverging interchange at 25 and 475 in Perrysburg. During construction, the area will be down to one lane of traffic each direction.

As some of their construction can be disruptive, ODOT believes it will help you with your commute.

"It means fixing bad roads, no more potholes, added capacity, I-75 from two lanes to three lanes,” said Dennis Charvat with ODOT. “It is all moving in the right direction, it's all great for drivers, yes there is some short-term pain, but it is all for a long-term gain.”

ODOT officials said they have wrapped up most of their projects for the winter and hope to start the 2017 construction season once the weather breaks this spring.

