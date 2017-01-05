Fire department saves dog after falling through the ice - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire department saves dog after falling through the ice

(Source: Ottawa Fire Department Facebook) (Source: Ottawa Fire Department Facebook)
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Continental Fire Department helped to make a life-saving water rescue Thursday.

Crews had to save a family dog who had fallen through the ice.

The department is warning people if their animal falls through the ice to call 911, and do not try to rescue the animal yourself.

Always use your best judgment when around the water.

