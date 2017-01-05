Liberty Center hires first new head football coach in three decades

Liberty Center has a new head football coach for the first time in 32 years.

Casey Mohler will likely replace longtime head coach Rex Lingruen, who retired after last season.

Mohler, a 1997 graduate of Liberty Center, has been an assistant under Lingruen for the last 17 years.

He has served as the Tiger's defensive coordinator since 2006.

Liberty Center said in a statement:

Casey Mohler has been offered the position as the Head Football Coach at Liberty Center High School. The decision to hire Mr. Mohler is unofficial until the recommendation can be finalized by the School Board on Monday January 9th.

The Tigers went 9-3 in their 2016 campaign, including a short run in the playoffs that ended in the second round against Patrick Henry.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.