Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 4

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(WTOL) -

This week on Big Board Friday features 16 games across northwest Ohio.

The marquee contest of the week is a rivalry game featuring St. John's (7-2) visiting undefeated St. Francis (9-0).

St. Francis is alone at the top of the Three Rivers conference standings. But if St. John's can beat the Knights, the Titans will tie with St. Francis in the with a 4-1 conference record.

If Lima Senior beats Findlay, they will also bring their conference record to 4-1.

Big Board Friday will feature ten other boys games including:

  • Whitmer at Fremont Ross
  • Clay at Central Catholic
  • Lima Senior at Findlay
  • Bowling Green at Northview
  • Perrysburg at Napoleon
  • Springfield at Maumee
  • Southview at Anthony Wayne
  • Van Buren at Liberty Benton
  • Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley
  • Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Big Board Friday will also feature five girls games including:

  • Bowling Green at Northview
  • Perrysburg at Napoleon
  • Springfield at Maumee
  • Southview at Anthony Wayne
  • Start at Rogers

Download the Big Board app for final scores and highlights from basketball action across northwest Ohio.

