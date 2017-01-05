Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 4

This week on Big Board Friday features 16 games across northwest Ohio.

The marquee contest of the week is a rivalry game featuring St. John's (7-2) visiting undefeated St. Francis (9-0).

St. Francis is alone at the top of the Three Rivers conference standings. But if St. John's can beat the Knights, the Titans will tie with St. Francis in the with a 4-1 conference record.

If Lima Senior beats Findlay, they will also bring their conference record to 4-1.

Big Board Friday will feature ten other boys games including:

Whitmer at Fremont Ross

Clay at Central Catholic

Lima Senior at Findlay

Bowling Green at Northview

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Springfield at Maumee

Southview at Anthony Wayne

Van Buren at Liberty Benton

Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Big Board Friday will also feature five girls games including:

Bowling Green at Northview

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Springfield at Maumee

Southview at Anthony Wayne

Start at Rogers

Download the Big Board app for final scores and highlights from basketball action across northwest Ohio.

