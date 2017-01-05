TPS board elects new president

The Toledo Public School Board held its first meeting of the new year Thursday night.

During that time, some new leadership was elected.

Chris Varwig was elected the new board president, taking over for Bob Vasquez. Polly Taylor Gerken was elected to fill Varwig’s role as vice president.

Thursday, the board also set their meeting schedule for the coming year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.