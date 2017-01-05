Firefighters say plywood outlaw will affect their safety

Ohio has become the first state in the nation to outlaw the use of plywood on abandoned and vacant properties. But Toledo firefighters say it’s a bad law and will affect their safety.

The prohibition was tucked away into one of 28 bills signed Wednesday by Governor John Kasich.

Supporters of a different material say plywood is susceptible to break-ins and vandalism, lowers surrounding property values and obstructs visibility for first responders.

Plywood will be replaced by clearboard, a plexiglass manufactured by SecureView in Cleveland, which has been catching on around the country.

“Our sole focus is the safety of our firefighters inside that structure fighting that fire or performing a rescue,” said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld of the Toledo Fire Department.

He adds plywood is easy to remove when fighting a fire. Clearboard is not.

“In the event of an emergency inside there, they need to egress immediately, break out a window if they have to.,” Hertzfeld said.

A statement provided to WTOL by SecureView reads, in part, “This is a significant advancement for those engaged in the battle against neighborhood blight in Ohio. Plywood is an outdated solution to a growing problem.”

There’s not one solution to all the issues of boarding up,” says Toledo City Councilman Peter Ujvagi.

After the 2017 budget is approved, Councilman Ujvagi plans to convene a hearing on why clearboard is the only recommended replacement to plywood.

“To say this is the only thing you can use, cannot use other alternatives, that’s where it’s challenging, and we’re going to have to work with the state on that," Ujvagi said.

Clearboard is more expensive than plywood.

Councilman Ujvagi questions where the city will find money to clearboard eyesores around town.

The ban takes effect in ninety days.

