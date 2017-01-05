Lower traffic deaths in Wood Co. isn't a coincidence, OSHP says

Ten more lives have been saved in 2016 compared to 2015 on the roads in Wood County, and Ohio State Highway Patrol leaders say this isn't a coincidence.

These numbers were reported by Wood County Safe Communities, saying 23 lives were lost two years ago, compared to 13 this past year.

"A lot of that has to do with construction. We are in the final stages of the I-75 construction so traffic is able to move freely along the interstate, and they're not being pushed off to the side roads," said Lt. William Bowers, OSHP post commander for Bowling Green.

Side roads people weren't familiar with, and wanted to go just as fast.

"We were able to get troopers on those parallel routes where people were traveling and ensure that they were following the traffic laws," Bowers said.

Another reason he says they were able to reduce this number - if you didn't click it, they would ticket.

"The level of seat belt enforcement has rose considerably," Bowers said. "The troopers are out there making sure that they're not only stopping people and issuing warnings for whatever minor violations. They're issuing citations for those seat belts."

Bowers says, this won't change moving forward in 2017. Troopers will be out in different areas counting how many cars pass without a passenger wearing a seat belt.

"If we find an area where the voluntary compliance is low, we're going to make sure we have an enforcement effort targeting that area," said Bowers.

With the construction on 75 in Wood County wrapping up, Bowers wants to remind drivers, this doesn't mean you should stop driving with caution.

