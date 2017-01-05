City reminds residents how to throw out bulk items after 40,000 pickups in 2016

When leaving bulk items out by the curb to be picked up by Republic Services, Toledo leaders want to remind everyone it must be done a certain way.

"A lot of times people will set out a mattress or furniture, and not call, and if they do call, they don't wrap it up, and then republic refuses to pick it up," said Dave Shull.

Shull is a neighborhood block watch leader in East Toledo and says these bulk pickups have become a problem in his area.

"Many times they do a whole house set out and it d rops off of the curb and into the street and then it causes a problem for people parking on their street,” Shull said.

There is a way residents can throw away big items, and they are already paying for it.

If someone calls 419-936-2511, they will receive a trash pick up for their bulk items.

Throughout 2016, there were 41,053 bulk pickups in Toledo and 4,866 of those were unscheduled.

Cindy Geronimo, the Commissioner of Code Enforcement for Toledo, said, "If they don't do it properly, it's we, as code enforcement, [that[ have to go out there and we send our crews out there to clean up a property."

Geronimo says they have a good relationship with Republic, and work together.

She says when something is left out, they are communicating all of the time to take care of it.

If someone continues to put out large items without calling, Geronimo says they can expect a warning, then, a $75 fine from the city.

She also says if someone sees garbage out for more than a week, they should report it to Engage Toledo.

