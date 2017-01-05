Couple finds box of ashes during demolition, searches for family

After finding a box of cremated ashes left over from a house demolition, one Toledo couple has spent weeks trying to track down the family. Finally, Thursday afternoon, there was some luck.

Ransom Barlett thought he’d seen it all, until a couple weeks ago when a dumpster that had been rented for a demolition returned to his work place. Inside was a large box that didn’t look like garbage.

“I opened up the box and saw another box inside, and it was so heavy so I pulled it out,” Barlett said.

There it was. A small plastic box, containing the ashes of John Arvidson Jr., who passed away in 2002.

“It seems like somebody had packed up all of the belongings from the house and just threw them away,” Barlett said.

There was no way to tell which demo it came from. But instead of leaving it as trash, Barlett took it home where he and his fiancé, Trisha Curtis, took to Facebook to hopefully find a relative or friend.

“I said ‘please share.’ I put his name and stuff and the picture of the box, and I just asked people to share and if they have any information to contact me,” Curtis said.

After two weeks of no luck, the two reached out to WTOL.

“We've had a lot of people commenting, trying to do research on it and everything keeps coming up the same,” Curtis said. “We found that his wife is deceased and lots of people have shared in other states and stuff, but still nothing.”

Nothing until Thursday afternoon.

It was the Point Place Funeral Home where Mr. Arvidson’s service took place that was able to make a connection with a man who cared for John’s wife, Katherine, until she died in 2014, who is also currently in possession of her ashes.

He agreed to take care of John’s as well.

Now the two will be back together, thanks to a couple just doing what they felt was right.

“I try to have a good heart, and I teach my children to have a good heart too towards people, you know, you do others what you’d want done to you,” Barlett said.

“I hope somebody would do that for us,” Curtis said.

The two parties will meet Friday for the most unlikely of reunion.

