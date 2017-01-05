Couple finds box of ashes during demolition, searches for family

Monday is a First Alert Day with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon and highs in the mid 70s.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
State representatives are beginning the process of making adjustments to Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) proposed budget bill, which cuts income taxes and freezes college tuitions with the help of...More >>
Final funeral rites for astronaut John Glenn will take place Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
An 80-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for spending $265,000 in Social Security benefits that mistakenly went into his deceased mother's bank account.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A multiple injury accident in Maumee shut down the west bound lanes of the Anthony Wayne trail at the intersection of Detroit Avenue late on Saturday night. .More >>
On Saturday night, Josh Clark, the Evergreen High School principal announced via Twitter that Mr. Rupp passed away.More >>
They celebrated the joy of reading and literacy Saturday at the main branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. It was called ‘Claire’s Day.’ ‘Claire’ is Claire Rubini, who died from a heart condition in 2000 at age 10.More >>
The CCM/ECHL All-Star game is coming to Toledo. The announcement came at Saturday’s Toledo Walleye game that Toledo will host the CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend during the weekend of January 18 – 21, 2019.More >>
