Pitch for Toledo Little League strikes out so far

A plan to create a Little League Tee Ball program in Toledo is not scoring a home run. This comes as council members and the mayor's administration question how the program will be run, and at what cost?

During a hearing Thursday, Councilwoman Dr. Cecelia Adams pushed for the league, even bringing in the Little League regional director over a video conference. She is one of several people and groups, including Toledo Public Schools, who are working together on the project.

"So that we can have participation of our community members in our parks and in our facilities, so that it enables us to make people feel a part of the community and make people want stay in the community," said Dr. Adams.

But the way the program is attempting to be launched right now is striking out. The city's chief of staff, Mark Sobczak, says his main concern is how involved the city will be in running the program and how much it will cost.

Sobczak says he's not against Little League, but the city cannot afford to be involved. But Dr. Adams says the program will be self-funded.

"There is no request at all for city funds. None whatsoever; none, nada, zip, zero," said Dr. Adams.

Senator Edna Brown (D-Toledo), who says she got involved in creating the league before Dr. Adams, says they need to go back to the drawing board.

"I guess I'm just a wee bit confused, because when we started out talking as a group, it was not to be any involvement of the city of Toledo other than providing the fields to play on," said Senator Brown.

Dr. Adams says the ordinance will be rewritten again for further discussion.

