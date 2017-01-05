Woman's death encourages domestic violence prevention

Friends and family Colleen Perry are in shock after hearing the news of her death.

Perry was brutally murdered in a domestic violence incident. She previously lived in Toledo but was living near Cincinnati with her boyfriend, Nick Roesler.

Police say Roesler confessed to stabbing and killing her this week, saying it was a domestic-related incident.

"Every time I saw them they were together, they were always really nice," a neighbor of the couple said.

Perry was part of a German dancing group when she lived here in Toledo. They did not give an interview out of respect for her family but posted this statement on Facebook:

"Toledo Holzhacker Buam has tragically lost one of our beloved daughters, Colleen Perry. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

The Sylvania Country Club, where she worked on and off for years had this to say:

"We were devastated to hear of her death. Colleen had an infectious personality, and she touched the lives of everyone she met."

Police ruled the homicide as domestic-related, and while there were no apparent signs of ongoing abuse in this case, Toledo's Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center says there are things you can look for if you think a friend might be in trouble in their relationship.

“Be that friend,” says Program Coordinator Augustine Abbott. “Don't be the one who says ‘if I were you…’ Well, you're not her, you're not in her shoes, so you could cause more danger to her. Tell her I'll be here for you, if you want to talk I'll be here for you.”

Every Wednesday, Abbott hosts a group in Toledo where women come together to share their stories and learn the building blocks of healthy relationships, support and the things they need to leave a situation that could be very dangerous.

If you are in a situation where you are scared, Abbott says, there is help.

“It's hard. You want to act as normal as possible. We want to get you safe," Abbott said. “In really dangerous situations, I have helped ladies to go underground. Nobody knows where you're at.”

One of the women she helped go underground has been gone for 10 years.

“This person is, she hasn't been back, she's doing awesome, kids are pretty much grown now. But everybody has to be on one accord," Abbott said.

For free and confidential help, you can call the 24-hour Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline at 419-241-738.

