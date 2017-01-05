Cancer treatment reimbursement group receives 10K Grant

The costs associated with cancer treatment just adds to the stress of fighting the disease, which is why one non profit in Seneca County has been working for decades to help alleviate that cost.

Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment of Seneca County, or F.A.C.T., has been awarded $10,000 in gr ant money that will be used to reimburse the traveling expenses for folks who have to leave town to receive cancer treatment.

"I feel that I am helping people to ease the financial side of their cancer diagnoses while they deal with the emotional and all the other things that go with it," said F.A.C.T. board president Terry Magers.

The non profit is all volunteer. It reimburses those going through cancer treatment with 30 cents a mile for travel, $100 for prescriptions, and up to $100 a month for medical supplies.

F.A.C.T. received the gr ant money from the White Family Charitable Fund in Tiffin. Because they are all volunteer based, 100 percent of donations go towards cancer patients.

The next major fundraiser for the group is their 16th annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 4.

For more information on F.A.C.T. of Seneca County, visit their website.

