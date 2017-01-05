Metroparks exhibit gives a bird's-eye view of Toledo

A new exhibit at Secor Metropark is giving a bird's-eye view of Toledo.

'Art at Altitude' opens Friday at the National Center of Nature Photography.

The gallery features breathtaking images of Toledo using a drone.

Toledo's skyline, the Maumee River, and Fifth-Third Field are all highlighted in the gallery.

The manager of the gallery said they took a risk to make this concept a reality.

"Starting to branch out and go a little more non-traditional at the NCNP," said Shannon Deyoung, the gallery manager of Toledo Metroparks. "We actually printed all of these on metal. So this is our first all metal gallery. We've done it a couple times with canvas and a couple prints in mental from our last exhibit. So we thought we'd go and give it a try, and it turned out beautiful."

The exhibit will hold an open house Saturday night with the photographers on hand to answer questions.

The gallery will be on display through March.

