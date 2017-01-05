You don't have SAD, you're depressed, doctors say

Sluggish, unmotivated and weight gain are all signs of seasonal depression.

Now, doctors are moving what many know as SAD, Seasonal Affective Disorder, to a more serious category.

Seasonal affective disorder could really be depression with just a seasonal trigger.

"A person who has the recurrent major depression, the specifier is if the major depression episodes come with a seasonal pattern to it,” said Dr. Tufal Kahn, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Behavioral Health Institute. “So, we will use the specifier as a seasonal specifier"

This means doctors have now declassified seasonal affective disorder. The diagnosis now is someone who has depression that is more severe during a certain season.

"Typically, a person would suffer from major depression. They would have reoccurring episodes. The episodes would have a seasonal pattern. The seasonal pattern worsening of mood that's typically more than the non-seasonal mood," Tufal said.

Because depression can be fatal, a Mercy Health spokesperson says they're committed to combating and treating behavioral disorders. There are now behavioral health specialists in primary care doctors offices. If a doctor sees signs of depression, patients can be treated right away.

"They're now embedded in with our practices, they can consult with the physician who the patient is already comfortable with, and they can have all of their needs met both health, mind, body and spirit,” said Erica Blake, a Mercy Health spokesperson.

"Before they have a full blown major depressive episode we adjust their medications or we will prescribe light therapy or we would engage them and recommend you go out a lot and exercise and those types of things," said Tufal.

Again, doctors urge one of the best things people can do during the winter months to lift your mood is to exercise because you'll release some of the happy hormones.

