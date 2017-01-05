Athlete of the Week: Kenny Coleman-Graham

Travis Lewis is in his fifth year as head basketball coach of the St. Francis Knights.

He lost 56 games in four years, but that is in the past. The present, meanwhile, is looking pretty good for Lewis and his Knights.

Kenny Coleman-Graham is a senior guard with the team. He is not only an important contributor as a player, but he plays the important role as the coach on the floor.

"He's getting better every day," Coach Lewis said. "I ride him hard a lot because he has to be a coach on the floor for us."

Thanks to Coleman-Graham and the other seniors on the team, the Knights are 9-0.

"I knew we'd have a really good team this year," Coleman-Graham said. "It's been building since [John] Burnham and I were freshmen."

According to Lewis, Kenny is a special kind of player that responds positively when pushed by his coach.

"He stepped up," Lewis said. "He'd leave the gym as a freshman mad at me. But he was always back the next day looking to get better."

St. Francis will play Friday against their bitter rival St. John's.

"You live for rivalries," Lewis said. "Our kids are gonna have fun. We're gonna come out and play hard. It doesn't get any better."

Kenny says even he is not immune to the excitement of a big game.

"It's going to be an exciting game so I'll have to calm myself down," Coleman-Graham said. "But it's gonna be a lot of fun."

