Section of Parkwood Ave. will be closed through Friday

There is a closure in the city of Toledo that may change your commute a little bit.
Parkwood Avenue between Nesslewood Avenue and Proctor Place will be closed until Friday.
A sewer line is being repaired until the end of the day Friday.
