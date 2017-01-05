Section of Parkwood Ave. will be closed through Friday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

There is a closure in the city of Toledo that may change your commute a little bit.

Parkwood Avenue between Nesslewood Avenue and Proctor Place will be closed until Friday.

A sewer line is being repaired until the end of the day Friday.

