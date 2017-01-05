City holds first budget hearing of the year - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City holds first budget hearing of the year

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo held the first of several budget hearings in council chambers Thursday.

The meetings were about regional growth and development and then education, recreation and employment.

Hearings are important because that’s where each of the city’s departments defend its expenses, while council members ask questions.

The next meeting will be held Monday.

