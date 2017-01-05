George Kral reflects on two years as police chief

George Kral is celebrating two years as chief of the Toledo Police Department.

Since his swearing-in, Kral has been working on goals to change the face of the department and bridging the gap between officers and the people they are sworn to protect.

Chief Kral had two priorities when he took over as chief. The first was with his officers' motivation.

"If they're not motivated to go out and do the job, it's not going to do any good. So a big part of my time as chief is going to be to make sure that our moral, our officers are taken care of," Kral said in a 2015 interview with WTOL.

He said he is happy with the progress of that goal two years later.

"Something as simple as changing the color of a shirt," Kral said. "We're getting 35 new police cars coming before May. That's a huge morale booster."

Kral also promised to improve the department's relationship within the community, and that too has happened.

Countless Coffee with a Cop and town hall meetings have been held. More Block Watch groups formed, and a stronger community service section at TPD has grown. All are ways of allowing officers to get out from behind the desk and out of their cruisers to meet the residents they serve.

"Chief Kral treats the people like they should be treated, they should be aware of things, they should know about crime, and he does want the feedback," said former Block Watch leader Tina Scott.

Through his tenure as Chief, Kral was faced with unexpected moments, like the death of Mayor Mike Collins and K9 Falko. There was also an officer-involved shooting death of a man in custody, two officers criminally charged, dwindling manpower as retirements take center stage and the police class postponed.

All are part of the job, though he says it's made easier with the support he is receiving from those he serves, as well as the mayor.

"Mayor Hicks Hudson is a fan of the police department, we talk all the time," Kral said. "With her support, we continue to make the department better and city better."

Chief of police is not an elected job, and Kral says he has at least seven years until retirement and hopes he can continue to do exactly what he is doing until then.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.