Man accused of rape, murder says he is being harassed

A man accused of raping and murdering a woman in November appeared in court Thursday.

Trace Williams has been locked up in the Lucas County Jail after he was arrested and charged with raping and strangling Sonja Long to death in November.

Williams now says his life is in danger because of the extensive coverage of the crime.

"What am I supposed to do?" Williams told Judge James Bates. "Let someone blindly beat on me?"

Williams told the judge he has been getting threats and has had to defend himself jail.

He said he is being punished by being put in solitary confinement.

Williams' attorney hinted that a motion could be filed to ban cameras from the courtroom.

It is a request that comes mainly during sensitive, high-profile cases.

"Very rarely is that granted," said Jeff Lingo of the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office. "One of the great things about our country is that courts are open so people can come and watch how the justice system works. So the judges are very reluctant to keep the public out."

Judge Bates said he will talk with courthouse security as well as the Lucas County Jail to ensure Williams' safety.

He will be back in court later this month if his attorney does file a motion to request cameras to be banned from his court proceedings. The judge could make his decision at the hearing.

