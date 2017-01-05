Ohio becomes 1st state to ban plywood on vacant properties

With the governor's signature Wednesday, Ohio has become the first state in the nation to outlaw the use of plywood on abandoned and vacant properties. But local firefighters say it’s a bad law because it will affect their safety.

The prohibition was tucked away into one of 28 bills signed Governor John Kasich and takes effect in 90 days.

Boarded-up properties will no longer represent blight in Ohio. Supporters of a different material say plywood is susceptible to break-ins and vandalism, obstructs visibility for first responders and lowers surrounding property values.

The plywood will be replaced by clearboard, a plexiglass, which has been catching on around the country in cities like Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago.

Fannie Mae, the federal government-sponsored mortgage association, has been using the clear polycarbonate windows and doors for several years and, in November, declared plywood unacceptable for securing vacant properties.

Cleveland-based SecureView is a key maker of clear board and primary backer of the plywood ban. The company's founder, Robert Klein, calls the Ohio law a "significant advancement" in the fight against urban decay.

Two years ago, SecureView demonstrated its durability on an east Toledo building.

This is exactly what worries the Toledo Fire Department. The only way to cut through it is with a chainsaw.

“Our sole focus is safety of our firefighters inside that structure fighting that fire or performing a rescue,” Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld said.

He says plywood is easier to remove when fighting a fire. Clearboard is not.

“In the event of an emergency inside there, they need to be able to egress immediately, to bail out a window if they have to” Hertzfeld said.

Part of a statement provided by SecureView reads:

“This is a significant advancement for those engaged in the battle against neighborhood blight in Ohio. Plywood is an outdated solution to a growing problem.”

“There isn’t one solution to all the issues of boarding up,” says Toledo City Councilman Peter Ujvagi.

After the 2017 budget is approved, Councilman Ujvagi plans to convene a hearing on why clearboard is the only recommended replacement to plywood.

“To say that this is the only thing you can use, and you cannot use other alternatives, that’s where it’s challenging and we’re gonna have to work with the state on that,” Ujvagi said.

Clearboard is more expensive than plywood. Councilman Ujvagi questions where the city of Toledo will find the money to clearboard eyesores around town.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.