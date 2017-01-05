Sisters kicked off flight, blame airline for missing dad's death

Two sisters are demanding that some Allegiant Air crew members lose their jobs after being kicked off a flight for being seen as threats, because they were comforting one another before takeoff.

Monday, the two were on their way to visit their sick father in Hospice Care when a confrontation with a flight attendant got them kicked off the flight, and therefore delaying their trip by one day.

Their father passed away Monday.

Trisha Baker and Debbie Hartman headed to Asheville, NC, from Orlando to see their sick father on Monday. Their father was placed in Hospice Care and they were going to say their last goodbyes.

While on the tarmac waiting for take off, Baker received a text message saying their father had hours to live. Unsure if her sister received the same text, she stood up on the plane to sit next to her sister. Instead, she was confronted by a flight attendant. She was told she needed to sit down.

"Well, can I just sit here?" said Baker. "I just want to console my sister. We just got word that my dad's dying."

The situation escalated after one sister confronted the Allegiant employee about her behavior and lack of empathy.

Hartman began having a panic attack while her sister tried to confront the flight attendant about the situation.

"You're being very rude," said Baker. "My father is dying, and I'm comforting her."

The flight attendant told her to keep her personal problems off the plane.

One passenger, who witnessed and posted the video of the incident on YouTube, said it was the most inhumane, deplorable thing she's seen any human do.

Both sisters were deemed as threats and escorted from the plane.

They found a flight to North Carolina on Tuesday, but their father had already passed away.

They want the airline to be held accountable for not being able to see their father.

"We rely on our crew members to provide and oversee a safe environment for every passenger," Allegiant Air stated. "We expect that authority to be exercised both judiciously and consistently, with empathy and with good judgment."

The situation is under investigation.

