Health department receives grant to fight drug epidemic

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department received a grant to help fight the opiate epidemic on Thursday.

The health department will receive a grant of $75,000, funded by the Ohio Department of Health Violence and Injury Prevention Program.

With this funding, the department will be able to hire a person to prioritize prevention, prescribe changes, and manage data for measurements of success.

Members of the community joined the health department to create a opiate coalition in educating and creating ways to address treatment. prevention, education, law enforcement, legislation, and recovery.

The coalition was formed November 2016. With these funds, they hope they will be able to fight and address opiate related issues in the Toledo-area.

