Toledo ranked 93 of 100 cities with an active lifestyle

A personal finance website ranked Toledo 93rd in a study done on America’s best and worst cities for an active lifestyle.

Analysts say losing weight and getting fit are still the most popular and most commonly broken New Year’s resolution.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across 30 metrics and ranked them based on average monthly fitness club fee, bike score and share of physically inactive residents.

The in-depth study was done to identify cities that encourage balancing a healthy diet and physical activity.

Toledo's rankings were mostly below the national average:

98th –Sports Clubs per Capita

96th – % of Physically Inactive Residents

45th – Swimming Pools per Capita

82nd – Baseball Fields per Capita

65th – Basketball Hoops per Capita

23rd – Public Golf Courses per Capita

78th – Fitness Centers per Capita

60th – Parkland Acres per Capita

41st – Walk Score

