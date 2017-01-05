Toledo ranked 93 of 100 cities with an active lifestyle - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo ranked 93 of 100 cities with an active lifestyle

(Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A personal finance website ranked Toledo 93rd in a study done on America’s best and worst cities for an active lifestyle.

Analysts say losing weight and getting fit are still the most popular and most commonly broken New Year’s resolution.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across 30 metrics and ranked them based on average monthly fitness club fee, bike score and share of physically inactive residents.

The in-depth study was done to identify cities that encourage balancing a healthy diet and physical activity.

Toledo's rankings were mostly below the national average:

  • 98th –Sports Clubs per Capita
  • 96th – % of Physically Inactive Residents
  • 45th – Swimming Pools per Capita
  • 82nd – Baseball Fields per Capita
  • 65th – Basketball Hoops per Capita
  • 23rd – Public Golf Courses per Capita
  • 78th – Fitness Centers per Capita
  • 60th – Parkland Acres per Capita
  • 41st – Walk Score

Click on this link to see the full study. 

