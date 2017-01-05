Man charged with starting house fire

A man charged with aggravated arson was in court Thursday morning.
According to police, Jonathon Harrison, 21, set a Toledo house on fire earlier this week.
Officials say Harrison used gasoline to ignite the interior stairway and front room of 935 Avondale Ave.
It’s still unknown why he did it.
Harrison is being held for $200,000 bond and scheduled back in court Jan. 6.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.