Man charged with starting house fire

A man charged with aggravated arson was in court Thursday morning.

According to police, Jonathon Harrison, 21, set a Toledo house on fire earlier this week.

Officials say Harrison used gasoline to ignite the interior stairway and front room of 935 Avondale Ave.

It’s still unknown why he did it.

Harrison is being held for $200,000 bond and scheduled back in court Jan. 6.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.