Michigan partly covers Flint water bills another 3 months

Flint residents and businesses will continue qualifying for state-funded credits on their water bills under a budget measure enacted in mid-December.

The legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder extends the reimbursements another three months, through March.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said this week that the water relief program will continue as long as Flint has a 70 percent collection rate on water and sewer bills.

Residential customers get a 65 percent credit on the water portion of their bills. Commercial customers receive a 20 percent credit.

David Sabuda, Flint's interim chief financial officer, says customers failing to pay their bills have lost their credits, incurred late charges and are in a review process "to be placed on the shut-off list." He says Flint will work with customers with financial hardships.

