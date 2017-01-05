Kasich didn't support Trump but will attend his inauguration

Ohio Gov. John Kasich plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as his fellow Republican takes office in two weeks.

Kasich had boycotted the Republican National Convention in Cleveland and declined to endorse or vote for the New York billionaire after dropping his own presidential bid. But he has said he's praying for Trump, and he offered a message of unity when addressing Ohio's Electoral College members as they unanimously supported Trump last month.

Kasich said Wednesday that he plans to attend the inauguration on Jan. 20.

He'll already be in Washington, D.C., because he is slated to talk about Medicaid expansion the previous day at a discussion for Senate Republicans about health care.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.