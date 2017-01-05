Woman charged with stabbing live-in boyfriend - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman charged with stabbing live-in boyfriend

Erica Ezell, 37 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Erica Ezell, 37 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her boyfriend and caused him serious injuries.

It happened on New Year's Day at the couple's home at 2323 Fulton St.

According to police, Erica Ezell, 37, got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, whose name hasn't been released. 

Police say the argument escalated and Ezell stabbed her boyfriend in the arms and ribs. He had to get several stitches for his injuries.

Ezell was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Lucas County Jail on one charge of felonious assault. She's being held on a $75,000 bond. 

Ezell will be back in court on Jan. 12. 

