Woman charged with stabbing live-in boyfriend

Two Toledo men were sentenced to prison on federal charges Wednesday for attacking a black man in May .

Men sentenced to prison for federal hate crime after attacking black man

A Lucas County grand jury formally charged Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier .

The Oregon Police Department is searching for a pair of shoplifting subjects who stole more than $545 worth of children’s clothes and shoes.

Oregon Police need your help finding two thieves

On Wednesday, Adrionna Pritchett, 19, Derion Neal, 19, and Vanequa Spencer, 19, were arrested by the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force for selling heroin and crack after a six-month investigation.

A Toledo woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her boyfriend and caused him serious injuries.

It happened on New Year's Day at the couple's home at 2323 Fulton St.

According to police, Erica Ezell, 37, got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, whose name hasn't been released.

Police say the argument escalated and Ezell stabbed her boyfriend in the arms and ribs. He had to get several stitches for his injuries.

Ezell was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Lucas County Jail on one charge of felonious assault. She's being held on a $75,000 bond.

Ezell will be back in court on Jan. 12.

