Furniture straps can help protect curious kids

The viral video of a 2-year-old in Utah saving his twin brother from underneath a dresser raises the question whether people can make their homes safer for toddlers.

All it takes is a split second, turning around from a curious child for something to happen, and not every time will there be a twin there to save them.

Some furniture comes with built-in prevention for toddler incidents. Recliners at La-Z-Boy are an example, stopping the foot rest if anything is underneath.

However, most of the problems come from top-heavy furniture.

"Anything that has any sort of height to it or has any weight to it, the manufacturers are going to build in every safety feature possible, but it's like anything, if you don't read the manufacturer's instructions and follow those, you won't be using the product safely," said Matt Simpson, general manager for La-Z-Boy Toledo.

Doing things like strapping dressers or TVs to the wall are both ways to eliminate the risk.

Gina Veres is the supervisor for injury prevention at ProMedica. She says all of this is stuff first time parents don't often think about.

"Make sure that you're looking at things from your child's perspective," Veres said. "Get down on the floor if you need to and look for some of those dangers that we wouldn't think about as an adult."

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, one child dies in the U.S. every three weeks after furniture falls on them, and 13,000 are injured every year.

"Remember that your child is curious, and we don't want to take that away from them. That's how they learn and grow, but we also want to make sure that they are safe as they are learning about their new world" said Veres.

Especially in the winter months and more kids are going to be playing inside, this is an important time to take a second look at your furniture.

