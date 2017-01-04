Training for foster families expanded to weekends

Lucas County is seeking foster families more than they ever have before because of their great need. To attract families, they are changing how they do things.

Lucas County Children Services is offering weekend training for foster families. They hope by expanding their training options more families will be able to care for their growing number of children.

"Just this week alone, just since the holiday we've staffed 20 kids, eight of which have come into care and some are kind of in limbo, but the need is there,” said Executive Director Robin Reese. “We're still in the middle of this opioid and heroin situation, and it's not going away anytime soon."

Lucas County Children Services has a goal to license 400 families. In 2016, they added 76 families to their list, but as they license new families, others leave the system and continually children come into their care. Currently, they have about 450 kids with 250 homes. That's why they are adding weekend training for foster families.

"We're open to tweaking it,” Reese said. “We will move it where we need to move it and we even have classes that you can get them all done in a week and so we are trying to address the needs to get people in."

The new weekend format begins Jan. 13 and lasts Friday, Saturday and Sunday for two consecutive weekends. Additionally, LCCS has a six-week Saturday-only training.

"They will learn about physical abuse, sexual abuse, they will learn about trauma,” explained Robin Reese of the training. “Again, they are going to learn various rules related to foster care that are laid down by the feds and the state, and they are going to learn how to work with the child protection system."

If you want to know more about the weekend training or about becoming a foster family to assist the growing need you can visit their website or call their offices at 419-213-3336.

