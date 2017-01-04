Kasich signs bill to benefit firefighters diagnosed with cancer - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kasich signs bill to benefit firefighters diagnosed with cancer

TOLEDO, OH

Ohio is now one of 35 states in the country with cancer presumption legislation for firefighters.

Wednesday, Governor Kasich signed the bill that will allow firefighters diagnosed with certain cancers to receive more worker’s compensation benefits.

This is a major victory for firefighters across the state, including those right here at the Toledo Fire Department.

